Meesho's market cap rockets past ₹1 lakh crore in just a week
Meesho just pulled off a huge win—its market cap shot up to over ₹1 lakh crore within seven trading days of its IPO, jumping 37% from its listing value on December 10.
Investors are clearly excited about Meesho's growth story and business strategy.
What does Meesho actually do?
Meesho is an e-commerce platform focused on shoppers in India's smaller cities (think Tier 2 and 3).
It connects sellers, logistics partners (including its own Valmo), and content creators, all while running a super-lean, asset-light model.
This has helped it turn positive cash flows and positioned it to grow its user base outside the big metros.
Other key highlights
IPO buzz: Meesho's IPO was massively oversubscribed—79 times! It raised ₹5,421 crore with shares priced at ₹105-₹111 and debuted at nearly 45% above the issue price.
Analyst vibes: UBS gave Meesho a 'Buy' rating with a target of ₹220 for next year, pointing to strong growth potential in smaller cities and improving business fundamentals.