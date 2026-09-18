Disney appoints Adam Smith as chief of streaming business
What's the story
The Walt Disney Company has appointed insider Adam Smith as the chairman of its streaming business. The move comes as part of Disney's strategy to strengthen its focus on direct-to-consumer platforms like Disney+ and Hulu. Smith, who joined the company in 2024, will be responsible for overseeing strategy and development across Disney's global entertainment subscription, video-on-demand business, proprietary advertising technology, and emerging technologies.
New role
Joe Earley named president of Disney Entertainment Television Franchise
Along with Smith's appointment, Disney has also announced the appointment of Joe Earley as President of Disney Entertainment Television Franchise and Content Strategy.
This is a new role focused on developing television franchises and maximizing their value across the company.
Earley joined Disney in 2019 ahead of the launch of Disney+ and became President of Hulu in 2022.
Strategic focus
Focus on direct-to-consumer business
Disney's latest appointments come as the company puts a greater emphasis on its direct-to-consumer business.
This has become a major part of its strategy to distribute content, engage with viewers more deeply, and grow its advertising business.
The move is seen as an effort by Disney to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving entertainment industry.