Meet Beth Galetti, the Amazon exec behind 16,000 job cuts
Amazon just announced another big round of layoffs—16,000 corporate roles are being cut across the company.
Senior VP Beth Galetti shared the news in a company blog post on January 28, 2026.
Who is Beth Galetti?
Galetti leads Amazon's People Experience and Technology team (which oversees HR services) and handles policies like the five-day office return rule.
She joined Amazon in 2013 after nearly a decade at FedEx.
Why should you care?
Galetti told employees there won't be more mass layoffs for now and said Amazon is still hiring in key areas—even after significant AI investments.
The recent cuts are under 10% of corporate staff and come as Amazon navigates store closures and more automation.
Laid-off US workers are given 90 days to look for new roles inside Amazon; those who don't find a role or choose not to will be offered severance pay, outplacement services and health insurance benefits.