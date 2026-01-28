Meet Beth Galetti, the Amazon exec behind 16,000 job cuts

Why should you care?

Galetti told employees there won't be more mass layoffs for now and said Amazon is still hiring in key areas—even after significant AI investments.

The recent cuts are under 10% of corporate staff and come as Amazon navigates store closures and more automation.

Laid-off US workers are given 90 days to look for new roles inside Amazon; those who don't find a role or choose not to will be offered severance pay, outplacement services and health insurance benefits.