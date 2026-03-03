Meet the jury members for ET GenAI Hackathon
The Economic Times (ET) GenAI Hackathon just revealed its jury: Ankit Aggarwal (Unstop) and Sravanth Aluru (Avataar.ai).
They are members of the jury evaluating submissions across the hackathon's themes, which include media, fintech, healthcare, and education—focusing on ideas that are innovative, technically solid, and actually useful.
Why you should participate in this hackathon
With around 20,000 people expected to sign up, this hackathon is a big deal for anyone into AI.
Only 50 finalists will make it to the finals after rounds of quizzes and prototype pitches.
If you win, there's not just a share of the ₹10 lakh prize pool but also national recognition—pretty cool for your resume or LinkedIn.
Who are the jury members
Ankit Aggarwal runs Unstop—a platform connecting students with employers through competitions.
Sravanth Aluru leads Avataar.ai, which builds advanced AI tools for real-world business needs.
Both bring serious experience to the table and will be looking for projects that can make an impact beyond just code.