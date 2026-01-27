Meet the team shaping FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 2026-27 budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is gearing up for her ninth Union Budget, and she's got a team of seven top officials by her side.
Against a backdrop of 7.4% growth despite global uncertainties, this crew will be key in deciding how money gets raised and spent across the country.
Why this matters to you
This team's decisions impact everything from the implementation of central schemes to taxes, subsidies, and public spending.
Anuradha Thakur sets the big-picture economic plan; Arvind Shrivastava handles tax tweaks; Vumlunmang Vualnam keeps government spending in check;
M Nagaraju works on making banks and insurance more accessible; Arunish Chawla manages government asset sales;
K Moses Chalai ensures state companies spend wisely, while V Anantha Nageswaran brings in data-driven advice.
Their choices help shape opportunities for young people, businesses, and anyone hoping for a stronger economy.