Megaspeed International considers suing Bloomberg over NVIDIA chip report
Megaspeed International says it did nothing wrong after being accused of sending NVIDIA chips to China.
The company points out that US and Malaysian authorities and NVIDIA itself checked things out and found no violations.
Megaspeed insists it follows all export rules and is now considering legal action against Bloomberg for what it calls misleading reporting.
NVIDIA board sees no security risk
The buzz started with claims that Megaspeed rented computing capacity to Alibaba, dragging NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang into the mix.
Huang admitted to a personal relationship with someone tied to the case, but NVIDIA's board says there was no reason to believe that national security or the company's confidential information was compromised.
Meanwhile, these rumors have hit NVIDIA's stock price, and China has dismissed any talk of espionage as baseless.