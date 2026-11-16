Megaspeed International denies AI chip diversion and Beijing information sharing

US officials have alleged Alice Huang may have been acting as a Chinese intelligence asset, passing commercial information to Beijing.

As a result, Singapore has blocked her entry over suspected false declarations tied to the company, and Taiwan has also barred her from re-entry.

Meanwhile, Malaysia is looking into whether a Megaspeed subsidiary diverted AI chips.

Despite all this scrutiny, Megaspeed insists its operations are aboveboard and remains under the microscope worldwide.