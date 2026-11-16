Megaspeed International denies AI chip diversion and Beijing information sharing
Megaspeed International, a big name in Singapore's tech scene and a major NVIDIA client, is facing serious allegations about possible diversion of AI chips and sharing sensitive information with Beijing.
The company says it's done nothing wrong and has brought in outside lawyers to run an internal investigation.
Alice Huang barred amid international probes
US officials have alleged Alice Huang may have been acting as a Chinese intelligence asset, passing commercial information to Beijing.
As a result, Singapore has blocked her entry over suspected false declarations tied to the company, and Taiwan has also barred her from re-entry.
Meanwhile, Malaysia is looking into whether a Megaspeed subsidiary diverted AI chips.
Despite all this scrutiny, Megaspeed insists its operations are aboveboard and remains under the microscope worldwide.