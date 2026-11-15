Megaspeed confirms Alice Huang's exit, investigates business amid NVIDIA controversy
What's the story
Singapore-based firm Megaspeed has confirmed the exit of Alice Huang, a former executive embroiled in a controversy with Jensen Huang. The company announced her departure on August 30, 2025, and said she no longer holds any position there. However, it declined to comment on her personal affairs. The announcement comes as Megaspeed faces increased scrutiny over Alice's alleged relationship with Jensen and business ties in China.
Background check
Who is Alice Huang?
Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, transitioned from Chinese finance to the AI and cloud computing space.
She has held various positions in banking and investment management at HSBC's private banking arm in Hong Kong and CITIC Securities.
In March 2023, she became Megaspeed's controlling shareholder.
Her business interests have drawn attention due to reported links with Huawei through Shanghai Hexi Investment Management, a firm where she held senior positions.
Business operations
Megaspeed's role in NVIDIA's business
Megaspeed is a key regional business partner of NVIDIA's cloud computing unit.
The company provides customers with the option to rent computing capacity powered by NVIDIA GPUs, specialized chips for complex computing tasks.
Despite operating in Singapore and Indonesia, Megaspeed has been under media and government scrutiny over concerns that NVIDIA chips supplied through its business may have been diverted to customers in China.
Legal action
Megaspeed denies wrongdoing, launches internal investigation
In response to the allegations, Megaspeed has denied any wrongdoing regarding its business, supply chain, and global operations.
The company said the media reports were not backed by verifiable evidence.
It also announced that it had hired external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation.
Megaspeed stressed that its operational and supply-chain controls are designed to comply with applicable laws including US export control requirements and regulations in its operating markets.
Compliance measures
Review of compliance practices initiated
Megaspeed has also said it maintains compliance procedures covering US export controls and regulations in the countries where it operates.
The company said it had engaged a US law firm to review its compliance practices and conduct an inventory of its GPUs.
It has cooperated with inspections by American authorities, but no public finding establishing that Megaspeed violated US chip-export restrictions has been announced yet.