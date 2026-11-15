Megaspeed confirms Alice Huang's exit, investigates business amid NVIDIA controversy

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, transitioned from Chinese finance to the AI and cloud computing space.

She has held various positions in banking and investment management at HSBC's private banking arm in Hong Kong and CITIC Securities.

In March 2023, she became Megaspeed's controlling shareholder.

Her business interests have drawn attention due to reported links with Huawei through Shanghai Hexi Investment Management, a firm where she held senior positions.