Mehli Mistry challenges Noel Tata trustee eligibility at Navsari trust

There's some drama brewing in the Tata circles; Mehli Mistry is challenging Noel Tata's eligibility to be a trustee for the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution.

Mehli wants Noel to prove he's a practicing Parsi Zoroastrian and a permanent resident of either Bombay Presidency or Navsari, as required by the trust's 1923 deed criteria.