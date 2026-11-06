Mehli Mistry challenges Noel Tata trustee eligibility at Navsari trust
Business
There's some drama brewing in the Tata circles; Mehli Mistry is challenging Noel Tata's eligibility to be a trustee for the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution.
Mehli wants Noel to prove he's a practicing Parsi Zoroastrian and a permanent resident of either Bombay Presidency or Navsari, as required by the trust's 1923 deed criteria.
Mehli Mistry petitions Maharashtra Charity Commissioner
Things got tense after the trust said Mehli couldn't object since he lives abroad.
Not backing down, Mehli fired back that Noel might not meet the religious requirements either, and asked all trustees for proof.
He's even taken it to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, so this trustee battle isn't over yet.