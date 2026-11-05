Mehli Mistry seeks proof of Noel Tata's Irish-citizenship and tax-residency
There's fresh drama in the Tata Trusts world: Mehli Mistry just asked for proof of Noel Tata's Irish citizenship and tax residency status.
He filed this with Maharashtra's Charity Commissioner on November 5, 2026, wanting Tata to file an affidavit clarifying these facts.
This all ties into a bigger legal fight over who actually qualifies to be a trustee.
Bai Hirabai trusteeship eligibility dispute
At the center is the Bai Hirabai Trust, where Mistry says only Parsi Zoroastrians should be trustees, as per the trust deed.
But Tata Trusts argues those conditions conflict with the original will and codicil governing the trust and should therefore not be relied upon.
Things have heated up since Mistry was removed as trustee (which he disputes), and now both sides are questioning each other's eligibility based on citizenship and residency.
The next hearing is set for December 3, 2026.