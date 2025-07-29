Next Article
Mehul Colours's ₹21.66cr IPO opens tomorrow on BSE SME
Mehul Colours Limited is launching its IPO on July 30, 2025, aiming to raise ₹21.66 crore by offering over 30 lakh shares at ₹68-72 each on the BSE SME platform.
Shares will be split among big investors, non-institutional buyers, and regular retail folks.
Mehul Colours aims to boost research, production capacity
The money raised will help Mehul Colours set up a new manufacturing facility, cover working capital needs, and support general business growth.
Managing Director Mr. Mehul Pravinchandra Joshi says this move is all about stepping up their research and production capacity to get stronger in the masterbatch industry.
The anchor investor window opens for just one day—July 29.