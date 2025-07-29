Elcid invests ₹7.5 crore in Zepto, values startup at $5 billion
Zepto, the online grocery delivery startup, just bagged ₹7.5 crore from Elcid Investment by selling a small slice (0.039%) of the company at ₹33.23 per share.
This is part of Zepto's bigger plan to raise $500 million with support from big names like General Catalyst and Avenir.
Thanks to this round, Zepto's valuation is higher than $5 billion.
Zepto's revenue doubling every year
Zepto's revenue has been doubling year after year—jumping from ₹2,024 crore in FY23 to ₹11,110 crore in FY25—which shows some serious momentum.
The company recently moved its base from Singapore back to India as it gears up for a future IPO (now pushed to FY26).
In quick commerce, Zepto is holding its own against Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart; while Blinkit pulled in ₹2,400 crore last quarter, Zepto's steady funding and growth suggest it remains competitive in the market.