Elcid invests ₹7.5 crore in Zepto, values startup at $5 billion

Zepto's revenue doubling every year

Zepto's revenue has been doubling year after year—jumping from ₹2,024 crore in FY23 to ₹11,110 crore in FY25—which shows some serious momentum.

The company recently moved its base from Singapore back to India as it gears up for a future IPO (now pushed to FY26).

In quick commerce, Zepto is holding its own against Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart; while Blinkit pulled in ₹2,400 crore last quarter, Zepto's steady funding and growth suggest it remains competitive in the market.