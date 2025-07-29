Rajoo Engineers's stock rallies over 2% today. Check why

If you'd put in ₹10,000 five years ago, you'd be looking at more than ₹3 lakh today—a massive 3,150% return. That kind of growth has made Rajoo a talking point for anyone interested in long-term investing, though some worry about its high valuation and recent ups and downs.

Stock down 29% from its October 2024 peak

Despite its wild five-year run, Rajoo's stock is down 29% over the past year and sits far below its October 2024 peak.

Investors have been cautious lately—July saw just a tiny gain after rough months in May and June.

Still, Rajoo recently raised ₹160 crore to fund expansion, signaling it's not slowing down on growth plans.