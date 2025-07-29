Next Article
Escorts Kubota's stock gains over 2%: Should you buy?
Escorts Kubota's stock climbed over 2% on Tuesday, closing at ₹3,479.20.
A spike in trading and investor buzz signals growing confidence in the company, which sits on the Nifty Midcap 150 index.
The company is debt-free and has strong fundamentals
The company just posted an approximately 9% jump in net profit for FY25 and boosted revenue to over ₹10,200 crore—all while staying debt-free.
Analysts are upbeat about its future thanks to strong results, a fresh bonus share issue, and an ₹18-per-share dividend announced for this year.
If you're watching for steady growth stories or thinking about investing, this one's worth a look.