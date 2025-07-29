Escorts Kubota's stock gains over 2%: Should you buy?

The company is debt-free and has strong fundamentals

The company just posted an approximately 9% jump in net profit for FY25 and boosted revenue to over ₹10,200 crore—all while staying debt-free.

Analysts are upbeat about its future thanks to strong results, a fresh bonus share issue, and an ₹18-per-share dividend announced for this year.

If you're watching for steady growth stories or thinking about investing, this one's worth a look.