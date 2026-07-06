MEIL and Analog to invest $300 million to $500 million in Hyderabad Business Jul 06, 2026

Hyderabad's MEIL and Abu Dhabi-based Analog are teaming up to bring "physical intelligence" tech (think smarter city infrastructure, traffic, and public safety) to India.

They're investing $300 million to $500 million over the next few years, with Hyderabad as the launch pad.

Pilot projects are already running around the Telangana Secretariat, testing things like traffic management and healthcare upgrades.