MEIL and Analog to invest $300 million to $500 million in Hyderabad
Hyderabad's MEIL and Abu Dhabi-based Analog are teaming up to bring "physical intelligence" tech (think smarter city infrastructure, traffic, and public safety) to India.
They're investing $300 million to $500 million over the next few years, with Hyderabad as the launch pad.
Pilot projects are already running around the Telangana Secretariat, testing things like traffic management and healthcare upgrades.
Analog opens Hyderabad R&D center
Analog is also opening a research center in Hyderabad to design solutions made for India, while contributing globally.
CEO Alex Kipman put it simply: this is about building technology "by Indians for Indians," tapping into local engineering talent.
This move marks Analog's second international expansion after Abu Dhabi in 2024, aiming to ride India's growing wave of digital innovation.