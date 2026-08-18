MeitY approves ₹7,877cr ECMS projects including Wipro ₹1,033cr increase
Business
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Monday approved projects collectively worth ₹7,877 crore under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).
This includes fresh approvals and a ₹1,033 crore increase in project value for Wipro's laminates project.
The goal? To ramp up production of crucial parts like electrolyte additives and hermetic terminals.
ECMS projects to generate ₹82,243cr output
These projects are rolling out across 10 states, with Tamil Nadu leading the pack. They are expected to create about 10,000 jobs and generate ₹82,243 crore in output.
India now meets 80% of its own laminate needs, a big step toward tech self-reliance.
The ECMS program is moving fast, with new projects getting approved every week to boost local manufacturing.