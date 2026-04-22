New online gaming rules from May 1: What has changed?

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology ( MeitY ) has announced a new regulatory framework for online gaming. The new rules introduce a "light-touch" approach, meaning most online social games won't need mandatory registration or classification. MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said this is to reduce the regulatory burden, while keeping oversight on categories with financial risk or large-scale participation. The rules will come into effect on May 1.

Authority establishment Formation of Online Gaming Authority A key aspect of the new framework is the formation of an Online Gaming Authority. This digital office will be under MeitY and will have representatives from various ministries such as finance, information and broadcasting, health, sports, power and justice. The authority will oversee compliance with these new rules and ensure user safety features are implemented by gaming platforms.

Process overview Determining if a game is a money game Under the new rules, determination of a game as a money game will not be mandatory in most cases. It will only be triggered under three conditions: if initiated suo motu by the authority, if a service provider applies (especially for e-sports), or if the Indian government notifies specific categories of games. A 90-day timeline has been prescribed for such determinations with outcomes recorded through formal "determination order."

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Safety measures Registration requirements and user safety features Registration requirements will only apply to notified categories of games that might pose user risks, involve financial transactions or are tipped to have large user participation. All e-sports titles will need registration under the framework. The rules also bring user safety features covering technical, operational, and behavioral safeguards that gaming platforms must implement, along with grievance redressal mechanisms with a two-tier structure within the platform, and an appellate process through the authority.

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