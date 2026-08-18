MeitY says 5-6 semiconductor projects likely commercial by 2026
India is stepping up its chip game: five to six semiconductor projects are likely to be in commercial production by the end of 2026, according to MeitY Secretary S Krishnan.
These efforts are part of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), which is all about supporting chip design, manufacturing, packaging, research and development, and building a skilled workforce.
ISM 2.0 expands government support
Krishnan shared that three projects have already kicked off production this year under ISM 1.0. With the newly approved ISM 2.0, government support is expanding even further.
Plus, PM Modi will open Semicon India 2026 in September, where over 240 global companies and delegations from more than 40 countries are expected, highlighting India's big push to meet rising demand as the country's chip market could double from $100 billion to $200 billion.