MeitY shortlists 5 firms for AI procurement drafting platform
MeitY is moving ahead with its plan to build an AI-powered tool that helps government officials draft important procurement documents.
Five companies, Cactus Technology Solutions, CoRover, Innefu Labs, Kyndryl Solutions, and NEC India, have made it to the short list and will soon face technical evaluations, after which they will be invited to submit financial bids.
The platform aims to make creating things like RFPs and RFQs much easier for officials.
Tool suggests clauses and flags compliance
The AI tool is designed to suggest clauses, flag compliance issues, and speed up document prep by up to 80%.
It will act as a smart assistant for officials but will not replace their final say.
The winning company will handle everything from design to maintenance.
Interestingly, Tata Consultancy Services's absence from the list suggests that the company may not have submitted a bid for the project.