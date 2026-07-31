MeitY's Sinha says Semicon 2.0 aims at 100 fabless startups
India is ramping up support for local chip innovation through its Semicon 2.0 program, aiming to help 100 fabless semiconductor startups get off the ground.
Amitesh Kumar Sinha from MeitY shared that 24 companies are already on board, and the focus is solidly on backing quality ideas, not just hitting numbers.
"But let us not put a number to any kind of scheme. Because it depends upon the credibility of the proposal," Sinha emphasized.
Startups get 50cr to 1,000cr EDA
Semicon 2.0 isn't just about big goals: it's also bringing bigger funding.
Startups can now get between ₹50 crore and ₹1,000 crore (up from just ₹15 crore before), plus access to top-tier Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools and other resources.
320 institutions have already received EDA tools to boost India's chip design game even further.