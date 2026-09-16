Memory chip shortage squeezes affordable devices and risks smartphone shipments
Memory chips are in seriously short supply, and it's squeezing the lower end of the device market.
With costs rising, companies are having to rethink their designs and stress-test samples from every batch they receive, checking the chips are new rather than refurbished parts resold as first-hand.
Experts say smartphone shipments could drop 13.9% this year, the biggest dip yet since making affordable devices has gotten so expensive.
SK Hynix projects shortage into 2027
SK Hynix's CEO thinks the shortage could drag on until at least 2027, maybe even longer.
To cope, brands like Jolla and Framework are getting creative: Jolla is building dual motherboard options for more flexibility, while Framework uses modular memory to fit in older parts.
Pricing strategies vary (some adjust prices as costs change, others offer paid upgrades, or keep prices steady), but Jolla stress-tests samples from every batch it receives, checking the chips are new rather than refurbished parts resold as first-hand.