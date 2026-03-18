Mental health charity staff in UK accept pay deal
After nearly a month on strike, more than 100 staff at Second Step, a mental health charity in Bristol and Somerset, just accepted a better one-time pay deal.
The walkout began when workers pushed back against a tiny 2.5% raise that didn't keep up with rent hikes and rising living costs.
Now, they're getting two extra days off and, for the first time, official union recognition to negotiate pay and conditions.
Determination pays off
This is about more than just pay: it's staff standing up for fair treatment in tough times.
Tim Roberts from UNISON called it determination paying off, showing how collective action can actually make change happen.
Even with financial struggles, Second Step said it worked to maintain safe, continuous support and implemented business-continuity plans to minimize disruption to the people who rely on its services during the strike, a reminder of how vital these workers are to their community.