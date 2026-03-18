Mental health charity staff in UK accept pay deal

Determination pays off

This is about more than just pay: it's staff standing up for fair treatment in tough times.

Tim Roberts from UNISON called it determination paying off, showing how collective action can actually make change happen.

Even with financial struggles, Second Step said it worked to maintain safe, continuous support and implemented business-continuity plans to minimize disruption to the people who rely on its services during the strike, a reminder of how vital these workers are to their community.