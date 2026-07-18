Shocking! Zomato accused of mental, sexual harassment by ex-employee
What's the story
A former employee of Zomato has accused the company of mental and sexual harassment in a viral LinkedIn post. The woman, who joined the firm in April 2026, alleged she was subjected to repeated workplace harassment and denied support during a medical emergency. She claimed her team lead's inappropriate behavior led to her termination shortly after she reported it.
Worrying
Denied temporary work-from-home arrangements
The former employee claimed she was diagnosed with severe hypertension soon after joining Zomato. Her blood pressure reportedly soared to 210/119.
Despite medical advice for temporary work-from-home arrangements, her request was allegedly denied by the company.
She claimed she had to shift near the office at her own cost to continue working and faced continuous mental harassment from her team lead instead of support.
Retaliation
Team lead touched her inappropriately
After escalating her concerns internally, the former employee was allegedly given morning shifts due to her health condition.
However, she claimed she was treated differently and repeatedly encouraged to take leave despite wanting to work.
On June 29, 2026, after her request for remote work due to her mother's medical condition was denied, she reported inappropriate physical contact by her team lead.
Aftermath
Termination after complaint
Following her complaint, the former employee claimed she was called into a meeting where she was informed of her termination.
She said within minutes, her laptop, email, and Slack access were revoked and she was asked to leave without any paperwork.
The former employee has since reported the matter to Zomato's Speak Up team, HR, and senior leadership but is still awaiting action on her case.
Justice sought
No experience letter from Zomato
In her post, the former employee demanded justice and dignity while seeking to move forward with her life.
She also alleged that despite repeatedly contacting HR, her relieving and experience letters were yet to be issued.
This delay has hindered her job search as she is unable to provide these documents to potential employers.
At the time of writing, Zomato had not publicly responded to the allegations made in the viral LinkedIn post.