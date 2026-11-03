Mercado Bitcoin hacked, about $38 million stolen, platform pauses operations
Business
Brazilian crypto exchange Mercado Bitcoin was hit by a hack that stole about $38 million from its hot wallets across at least 10 blockchains.
The platform quickly paused operations to keep the rest of users' funds safe and said it would fully reimburse anyone affected.
Mercado Bitcoin freezes $11 million, investigating
With help from Tether, Circle, and Chainalysis, the exchange managed to freeze $11 million of the stolen assets.
They reassured users that no personal data was leaked and were working with authorities to track down those responsible.
This incident follows a much larger more than $6 billion Binance hack recently linked by the FBI to North Korea's TraderTraitor group.