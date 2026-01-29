Mercedes-Benz CEO says no to Trump's HQ move offer
Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius turned down an offer from US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who made the pitch on behalf of President Donald Trump and the Trump administration, to shift the company's global headquarters from Germany to the US, despite promises of tax breaks and incentives.
Kallenius explained that Mercedes-Benz has been a global brand for over a century but is "rooted in Swabia," and those roots aren't going anywhere.
Why does it matter?
This move shows that even big incentives can't replace a company's sense of home.
While Trump's tariffs aimed to push more car production into the US, Mercedes-Benz is sticking with its German HQ.
Still, they're not ignoring America—Mercedes later announced it would shift production of an SUV to its plant in Tuscaloosa, Ala., showing they're growing their North American presence without leaving their roots behind.