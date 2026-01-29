Mercedes-Benz CEO says no to Trump's HQ move offer Business Jan 29, 2026

Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius turned down an offer from US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who made the pitch on behalf of President Donald Trump and the Trump administration, to shift the company's global headquarters from Germany to the US, despite promises of tax breaks and incentives.

Kallenius explained that Mercedes-Benz has been a global brand for over a century but is "rooted in Swabia," and those roots aren't going anywhere.