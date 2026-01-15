Mercedes-Benz India posts record revenue, even as sales dip

How they pulled it off—and what's next

Even though entry-level luxury car sales dropped by 20%, Mercedes kept its cool, skipped price wars, and protected its brand image—holding onto a leading 36% market share against BMW's 34%.

For 2026, they're planning to launch 12 new models (including more BEVs), and have begun local assembly of the Maybach GLS—making India the first country outside the US to do so.

If you're into luxury wheels or EVs, this is one to watch.