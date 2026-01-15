Mercedes-Benz India posts record revenue, even as sales dip
Mercedes-Benz India sold fewer cars in 2025—down 2.8% from 2024—but achieved its best-ever revenue; the company said profitability was at record levels (profit figures not disclosed).
The secret? Shifting focus to high-end models, with luxury rides—which sources variously place around ₹1.25-1.5 crore—now making up a quarter of all sales.
Sales of AMG performance cars jumped 34%, and electric vehicles (BEVs) grew by 12%, with most BEVs sitting in the premium price range.
How they pulled it off—and what's next
Even though entry-level luxury car sales dropped by 20%, Mercedes kept its cool, skipped price wars, and protected its brand image—holding onto a leading 36% market share against BMW's 34%.
For 2026, they're planning to launch 12 new models (including more BEVs), and have begun local assembly of the Maybach GLS—making India the first country outside the US to do so.
If you're into luxury wheels or EVs, this is one to watch.