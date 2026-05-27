Mercer survey finds 99% of US executives expect AI layoffs

As AI becomes more common, fewer employees say they're thriving, dropping from 66% in 2024 to just 44% this year. Over 20% of workers now say they're unsatisfied but don't have a choice and will be staying for the next 12 months.

Employers use AI in HR decisions

Companies are increasingly using tech tools for managing staff: about half of HR pros say incorporating worker sentiments with behavioral data will become critical, while 44% and 43% say always-on surveillance platforms and AI chatbots, respectively, will become critical.

Firms already using these tools are letting AI help decide who stays or goes, showing how technology is changing workplace dynamics and decisions.