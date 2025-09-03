Merck dives into India's semiconductor scene, starts local supplier hunt
Merck, the German science giant, is stepping up its game in India's growing semiconductor scene.
They're scouting local suppliers for key chemicals needed to make chips, aiming to tap into India's raw material strengths—even though the market is still developing.
CEO Kai Beckmann says this move is all about building a stronger foundation for chip manufacturing in the country.
Merck's partnership with Tata Electronics
Recently, Merck signed an agreement with Tata Electronics to help build a new semiconductor facility in Gujarat.
As these projects ramp up, Merck plans to provide high-purity materials and tech support so Indian chipmakers have what they need to succeed.
This could mean more reliable supply chains—and maybe even some exciting opportunities—for India's tech talent down the line.