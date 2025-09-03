Tokyo Electron to set up new offices in India
Tokyo Electron, a major player in semiconductor equipment, is setting up new offices in Dholera (Gujarat) and Assam to back Tata Electronics' chip-making plans.
The Dholera office will support Tata's upcoming fabrication plant, with space for 200-300 engineers for training and storing parts.
The company's focus is on research in software, AI, and robotics—helping lay the groundwork for future manufacturing in India.
The smaller Assam office will support specific plant needs.
This move strengthens the growing India-Japan partnership on semiconductors, which got a spotlight during PM Modi's recent visit to Tokyo Electron's Japan facility.
Executive VP Takeshi Okubo highlighted how building strong engineering skills is key for India's chip industry to really take off.