Shopping assistant Flash AI goes global, tracks 70 million+ orders

Using Flash AI is simple: add "flash.co/" before any product link and get a quick summary with ratings, reviews, and price checks from sites like YouTube, Reddit, expert blogs, and Google. The basic version is free; a paid upgrade with deeper insights is on the way.

Startup has raised $12.5 million so far

Since launching in 2022, Flash.co has raised $12.5 million and has over 1.5 million app downloads as of September 2025.

