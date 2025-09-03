US appeals court reinstates Rebecca Slaughter as FTC commissioner
Rebecca Slaughter is back at the Federal Trade Commission after a US appeals court ruled that her March 2025 removal by former President Trump did not comply with federal law.
The court said presidents can't just remove FTC commissioners without a solid reason, sticking to a rule set way back in 1935.
The decision also blocks any delay in her return, so Slaughter's term—standardly approved by the Senate—runs through September 2029.
Ruling's impact on politics and agencies
This ruling protects the FTC from political shake-ups and helps keep its work on consumer rights and fair competition independent.
It's also part of a bigger debate over how much control presidents should have over agencies like the FTC.
For anyone who cares about checks and balances—or just wants watchdogs to do their job without political drama—this is a pretty important moment.