Next Article
SBI raises $500 million via overseas bond sale at record low
State Bank of India (SBI) has pulled off a big move, raising $500 million from global investors through an overseas bond sale.
What's cool? They secured the narrowest pricing ever for an Indian company—just 75 basis points above the five-year US Treasury rate, even tighter than their last deal in November 2024.
S&P's credit rating boost helps SBI offer competitive yield
This success comes right after India's credit rating got bumped up by Standard & Poor's, making Indian financial products more attractive worldwide.
Thanks to this upgrade and strong economic growth, SBI was able to offer bonds at a competitive 4.5% yield—showing that international investors are feeling pretty good about India right now.