Reliance's Jio Platforms plans $10B IPO in 2026: Report

Morgan Stanley to lead the process

Morgan Stanley India is likely to lead the IPO process, with other heavyweights like Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, and Goldman Sachs also in the mix.

This move will finally give early investors like Meta (Facebook), Google, and KKR—who together put over $20 billion into Jio—a chance to cash out.

The IPO will also test how much excitement there still is for telecom stocks as global markets stay a bit shaky.