UP's new export, electronics policies to attract more investments
Uttar Pradesh just announced two big moves to attract more business and put itself on the global map: the Export Promotion Policy (2025-2030) and the Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy 2025.
Both are designed to bring in new investments, encourage local manufacturing, and help UP's businesses reach international markets.
Electronics policy focuses on local component manufacturing
The new export policy bumps up yearly incentives for exporters from ₹30 crore to ₹180 crore, aiming to grow the number of exporters by 50% by 2030 and make sure every district gets involved.
Meanwhile, the electronics policy is all about making key components—like display and camera modules—instead of just assembling gadgets.
The goal? Strengthen Noida as a mobile manufacturing hub and give UP's electronics sector a serious boost.