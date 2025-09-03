UP's new export, electronics policies to attract more investments

Electronics policy focuses on local component manufacturing

The new export policy bumps up yearly incentives for exporters from ₹30 crore to ₹180 crore, aiming to grow the number of exporters by 50% by 2030 and make sure every district gets involved.

Meanwhile, the electronics policy is all about making key components—like display and camera modules—instead of just assembling gadgets.

The goal? Strengthen Noida as a mobile manufacturing hub and give UP's electronics sector a serious boost.