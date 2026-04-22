Merck invests up to $1B in Google Cloud AI deal
Merck is teaming up with Google Cloud in a big way, investing up to $1 billion to bring more artificial intelligence into its drug research.
Announced at the Google Cloud Next event in Las Vegas, this partnership will use Google's Gemini Enterprise platform and include engineers as part of the collaboration, all aimed at making Merck's work in medicine smarter and faster.
Merck seeks faster development and approvals
By weaving AI into everything from research to regulatory tasks, Merck hopes to speed up how new medicines are developed and regulatory work is approved.
Their Chief Information and Digital Officer Dave Williams called this a serious effort to boost efficiency.
The partnership is expected to run for at least 10 years, so expect some real changes in how quickly treatments could reach people.