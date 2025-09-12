Why Perplexity has been sued by Merriam-Webster, Encyclopedia Britannica

Merriam-Webster, the renowned dictionary publisher, and its parent firm Encyclopedia Britannica have filed a lawsuit against AI start-up Perplexity . The plaintiffs allege that Perplexity's "answer engine" product unlawfully reproduces their copyrighted content. The complaint also accuses the AI company of generating false or misleading information (hallucinations) that it incorrectly attributes to Britannica or Merriam-Webster.

Legal action Plaintiffs seek monetary damages and injunction The lawsuit, filed in a New York federal court, seeks unspecified monetary damages and an injunction preventing Perplexity from using their content. The filing states, "Perplexity's so-called 'answer engine' eliminates users' clicks on Plaintiffs' and other web publishers' websites—and, in turn, starves web publishers of revenue—by generating responses to users' queries that substitute the content from other information websites."

Allegations Perplexity previously accused of copyright infringement The complaint further alleges that "to build its substitute product, Perplexity engages in massive copying of Plaintiffs's and other web publishers' protected content without authorization or remuneration." This isn't the first time Perplexity has been accused of illegally using another website's content. Last year, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post had filed similar copyright infringement claims against the AI company.