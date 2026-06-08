Merritronix stock opens 90% above issue on BSE SME debut

Merritronix ₹70Cr IPO oversubscribed 315 times

The ₹70 crore IPO was open for three days and got oversubscribed an incredible 315 times: non-institutional investors led with 476 times, retail at nearly 298 times, and institutional buyers at about 225 times.

Merritronix's recent financials helped build confidence: revenue grew by 37% to ₹156 crore in fiscal 2026, and profits soared by 86%.

The company plans to use the funds for expanding capacity, working capital, and paying off debt, plus it's positioned well with government support for domestic manufacturing.