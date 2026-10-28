Meta $95B offering calms markets as Oracle Alphabet Amazon prepare

Oracle hosts its Investor Day on October 28, with Alphabet and Amazon dropping their quarterly results after the market close on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The spotlight is on how much these companies are spending on AI, and whether they're making enough cash to keep up.

Analysts expect both Alphabet and Amazon to report negative free cash flow again (Alphabet: negative $2.3 billion; Amazon: negative $9.9 billion), mostly thanks to their massive investments in new tech.

How they handle this could shape what happens next for the whole industry.