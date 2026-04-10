Meta, Amazon and Google back modular nuclear for AI power
Meta, Amazon, and Google are now investing in new nuclear tech to keep up with the massive energy demands of their AI data centers.
By backing modular reactor projects, they're hoping to secure reliable power for the future, even though progress has been a bit slow thanks to financial and technical hurdles.
Still, the race to fuel AI is giving nuclear innovation a real boost.
Tech giants' nuclear deals face risks
Meta is working with Terrapower on big projects and Oklo in Ohio; Amazon has teamed up with X-energy for reactors by 2039; and Google is aiming to bring online its first small modular reactor by 2030.
These deals help get funding and bank support, but building new nuclear plants isn't easy: there are construction risks and a looming skills shortage could become a chokepoint as the industry looks to scale up.
The industry still needs better plans for licensing, fuel supply, and getting these reactors built at scale.