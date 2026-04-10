Meta, Amazon and Google back modular nuclear for AI power

Tech giants' nuclear deals face risks

Meta is working with Terrapower on big projects and Oklo in Ohio; Amazon has teamed up with X-energy for reactors by 2039; and Google is aiming to bring online its first small modular reactor by 2030.

These deals help get funding and bank support, but building new nuclear plants isn't easy: there are construction risks and a looming skills shortage could become a chokepoint as the industry looks to scale up.

The industry still needs better plans for licensing, fuel supply, and getting these reactors built at scale.