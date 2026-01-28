Meta and Corning team up for $6B boost to US AI data centers

More jobs and stronger local economies

The deal is set to help Corning grow its North Carolina workforce by 15-20% and help sustain a highly skilled workforce of more than 5,000, including the scientists, engineers, and production teams at two major cable plants.

As Meta's Joel Kaplan put it, this partnership is about "creating good-paying, skilled US jobs" and helping local communities thrive—while also keeping the US ahead in the global AI race.