Meta announces $35B stock sale and $60B AI funding plan
Business
Meta (the company behind Facebook) just announced a massive $35 billion stock sale to supercharge its AI projects.
It's also planning another share sale, up to $60 billion down the line, to help fund even more data centers and computing capacity.
Meta $82.45B cash, $825B infrastructure commitments
To keep up with AI rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic, Meta's pouring money into new infrastructure.
As of September 30, it had $82.45 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, just a bit more than its long-term debt.
But with roughly $825 billion in future commitments for data centers and AI upgrades, Meta's betting big on staying ahead.
Watch for a new share sale program kicking off in early 2027 as part of this ambitious push.