Meta announces $35B stock sale and $60B AI funding plan

To keep up with AI rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic, Meta's pouring money into new infrastructure.

As of September 30, it had $82.45 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, just a bit more than its long-term debt.

But with roughly $825 billion in future commitments for data centers and AI upgrades, Meta's betting big on staying ahead.

Watch for a new share sale program kicking off in early 2027 as part of this ambitious push.