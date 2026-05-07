Meta appeals NCDRC e-commerce label over Facebook walkie-talkie listings
Business
Meta is taking on India's top consumer watchdog after being called an "e-commerce platform" over some unauthorized walkie-talkie listings on Facebook Marketplace.
On May 6, 2026, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) agreed to hear Meta's appeal and put a pause on any tough action for now.
Meta says Facebook Marketplace not e-commerce
Meta says Facebook Marketplace is more like a digital notice board: users post stuff, but Meta doesn't actually sell anything itself like Amazon or Flipkart.
They think calling it an e-commerce site under India's rules just doesn't fit and could have wider commercial and regulatory implications for Meta.
The next hearing is set for October 2026, so this debate isn't over yet.