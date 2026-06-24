Meta appoints CRED founder Kunal Shah to lead WhatsApp
Business
Meta just picked Kunal Shah, the founder of CRED, to lead WhatsApp.
The story started when Chris Cox (Meta's chief product officer) sent Shah a cold email to chat about WhatsApp's future.
Shah's sharp ideas impressed Cox so much that he suggested him for the top job.
Meta invests $900 million in CRED
After a three-month recruitment process (including meetings with Mark Zuckerberg), Meta landed on Shah thanks to his entrepreneurial chops and deep knowledge of India, WhatsApp's biggest user base.
He replaces Will Cathcart, who now heads up A.I. projects at Meta.
Plus, as part of this shakeup, Meta invested $900 million in CRED for a 20% stake, valuing the company at $4.5 billion.