Meta appoints CRED founder Kunal Shah to lead WhatsApp

Meta invests $900 million in CRED

After a three-month recruitment process (including meetings with Mark Zuckerberg), Meta landed on Shah thanks to his entrepreneurial chops and deep knowledge of India, WhatsApp's biggest user base.

He replaces Will Cathcart, who now heads up A.I. projects at Meta.

Plus, as part of this shakeup, Meta invested $900 million in CRED for a 20% stake, valuing the company at $4.5 billion.