Meta begins $20-$25B bond sale today to boost AI projects
Meta, the Facebook parent, is gearing up for a massive bond sale, between $20 billion and $25 billion, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, hoping to supercharge its AI projects.
Most of this cash will be raised in US dollars, with a chunk in euros.
Details on pricing should drop later today.
S&P cuts Meta outlook to AA-
Meta's spending big on AI, but it's not all smooth sailing.
S&P just lowered its outlook to AA- negative because of high costs and negative free cash flow of $2.12 billion for its latest quarter.
Still, investors seem hopeful: Meta's stock actually jumped 2.7% today.
Earlier this year, Meta pulled off another $25 billion bond sale and plans to raise even more ($95 billion!) for future AI work.
Despite the financial bumps, Meta isn't backing down from its tech ambitions.