Meta begins global layoffs, cuts roughly 8,000 roles worldwide

Zuckerberg pours over $100B into AI

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is making artificial intelligence Meta's top priority, pouring over $100 billion into AI this year and shifting 7,000 staff to new AI teams.

Still, not everyone's happy: there's been some pushback over how internal data is used for training these systems.

Even with all these changes, analysts say the layoffs will only save about $3 billion out of Meta's projected capital expenditures this year, which could hit $145 billion.

Meta's Head of People Janelle Gale says she wants a "flatter" company structure to help Meta stay competitive and move faster as tech keeps evolving.