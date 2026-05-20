Meta begins global layoffs, cuts roughly 8,000 roles worldwide
Meta just kicked off global layoffs, cutting roughly 8,000 roles globally in a push to cut costs and boost efficiency.
The first round started Wednesday morning in May 2026, hitting engineering and product teams in particular.
Some staff in Singapore even got the news at 4am More layoffs could come later this year, with staff are being encouraged to work from home for now.
Zuckerberg pours over $100B into AI
CEO Mark Zuckerberg is making artificial intelligence Meta's top priority, pouring over $100 billion into AI this year and shifting 7,000 staff to new AI teams.
Still, not everyone's happy: there's been some pushback over how internal data is used for training these systems.
Even with all these changes, analysts say the layoffs will only save about $3 billion out of Meta's projected capital expenditures this year, which could hit $145 billion.
Meta's Head of People Janelle Gale says she wants a "flatter" company structure to help Meta stay competitive and move faster as tech keeps evolving.