Meta bets big on AMD, in $100B chip deal
Business
Meta is partnering with AMD in a massive, multi-year move to power its AI data centers with custom AMD chips.
The deal, valued at up to $100 billion, means Meta will start getting shipments of these high-powered GPUs and CPUs from late 2026.
There's also a twist: if things go well, Meta could snag up to 10% of AMD by buying shares for just a penny each.
AMD joins the AI race, thanks to Meta
This isn't just about big money—it's Meta doubling down on AI after already teaming up with NVIDIA.
By working with both companies, Meta is building one of the world's most advanced AI setups and pushing AMD into the spotlight as a real rival to NVIDIA.
As Mark Zuckerberg put it, "This is an important step for Meta as we diversify our compute."