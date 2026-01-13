Next Article
Meta, BlackRock, Citigroup announce fresh layoffs in 2026
Business
Big names like Meta, BlackRock, and Citigroup are kicking off 2026 with new rounds of layoffs—part of a bigger trend as companies try to stay lean and adapt to shifting markets.
Who's cutting jobs—and why?
Meta is letting go of 10% of its Reality Labs team as it pivots from virtual reality to AI wearables.
Citigroup is cutting 1,000 jobs this week, aiming for a total reduction of 20,000 by the end of 2026.
Over at BlackRock, about 250 roles will be trimmed across different units as the company doubles down on alternative investments.
Quick fact: What's next for these giants?
Meta's shift toward AI wearables hints at where tech priorities are heading in 2026.