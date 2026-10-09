Meta blocks all ByteDance ads including 3rd-party TikTok-linked ads
Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) has blocked all ads from ByteDance, which is the Chinese parent of TikTok, in countries like the US Canada, and Japan.
Even third-party ads linked to TikTok or other ByteDance services are now off-limits.
Meta says this move is about making its platforms better for users by focusing on quality, rather than giving ad space to a major rival.
Meta frames action amid TikTok's growth
This decision highlights how fierce things have gotten between Meta and ByteDance as TikTok keeps pulling in more users and ad money.
Meta calls it a standard business move to stay competitive without boosting a competitor's reach.
The timing is interesting too: regulators are watching TikTok closely these days, and Meta has previously called for tighter teen safety rules on the platform.
For now, everyone's waiting to see how TikTok responds.