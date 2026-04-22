Meta breaks ground on $1B Tulsa data center boosting AI
Meta is breaking ground on a massive new data center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a price tag of more than $1 billion.
The project is all about boosting Meta's AI and computing power, and it's bringing over 1,000 construction jobs to the area, plus about 100 operational jobs once things are up and running.
Meta's 1st Oklahoma data center
This is Meta's very first data center in Oklahoma (and its 28th in the U.S.), set to cover more than 2 million square feet at Fair Oaks Innovation Park.
Meta will handle all water and wastewater needs for the site.
Governor Kevin Stitt said Oklahoma produces more energy than it consumes and that companies like Meta need reliable and affordable power to grow and innovate, showing just how much the state values tech growth and reliable power for big projects like this.