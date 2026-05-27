Meta cuts about 12 ad and marketing roles in India
Business
Meta just let go of about 12 people in India, from individual contributor roles in ad sales and marketing.
The news landed via email with no warning, but those affected are getting four to six months' salary as severance.
These cuts are part of Meta's bigger global shake-up, which has already seen 8,000 jobs cut worldwide.
Meta shifts 7,000 employees to AI
Meta is shifting its focus hard toward AI; 7,000 employees have been reassigned to AI projects and 20% of its workforce has been impacted by layoffs and transfers.
Zuckerberg called AI "the most consequential technology of our lifetimes," showing how serious this pivot is.
Even with these job cuts, Meta says it's doubling down on tech and innovation for the future.